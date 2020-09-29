TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 28, 2020
_____
135 FPUS54 KFWD 290833
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
TXZ119-292115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ118-292115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ159-292115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ158-292115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ104-292115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ103-292115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ093-292115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ092-292115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ091-292115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ102-292115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ101-292115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ100-292115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ115-292115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ116-292115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ117-292115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ131-292115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ132-292115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ130-292115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ129-292115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ141-292115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ142-292115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ156-292115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ157-292115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ143-292115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ144-292115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ133-292115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ134-292115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ145-292115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ146-292115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ161-292115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ160-292115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ174-292115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ175-292115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ162-292115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ147-292115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ148-292115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ135-292115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ122-292115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ121-292115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ120-292115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ105-292115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ123-292115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ107-292115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ106-292115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ095-292115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ094-292115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
333 AM CDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather