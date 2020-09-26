TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ118-262115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ159-262115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ158-262115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ104-262115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ103-262115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ093-262115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ092-262115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ091-262115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ102-262115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ101-262115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ100-262115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ115-262115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ116-262115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ117-262115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ131-262115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ132-262115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ130-262115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ129-262115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ141-262115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler. Less humid with
highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ142-262115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler. Less humid with
highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ156-262115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler. Less humid with
highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ157-262115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler. Less humid with
highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ143-262115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Much cooler. Less humid with
highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ144-262115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ133-262115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ134-262115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ145-262115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ146-262115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less
humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ161-262115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less
humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ160-262115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ174-262115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ175-262115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ162-262115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ147-262115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ148-262115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ135-262115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ122-262115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ121-262115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ120-262115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ105-262115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ123-262115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid
with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ107-262115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ106-262115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ095-262115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ094-262115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
311 AM CDT Sat Sep 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
