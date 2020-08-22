TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020

_____

582 FPUS54 KFWD 220900

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

TXZ119-222200-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ118-222200-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ159-222200-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ158-222200-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ104-222200-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ103-222200-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ093-222200-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ092-222200-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ091-222200-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ102-222200-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ101-222200-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ100-222200-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ115-222200-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ116-222200-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ117-222200-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ131-222200-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ132-222200-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ130-222200-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ129-222200-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ141-222200-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ142-222200-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ156-222200-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ157-222200-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ143-222200-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ144-222200-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ133-222200-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ134-222200-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ145-222200-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ146-222200-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ161-222200-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ160-222200-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ174-222200-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ175-222200-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ162-222200-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ147-222200-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ148-222200-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ135-222200-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ122-222200-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ121-222200-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ120-222200-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ105-222200-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ123-222200-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ107-222200-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ106-222200-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

400 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5