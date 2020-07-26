TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 25, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ118-262115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ159-262115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ158-262115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ104-262115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ103-262115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ093-262115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ092-262115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ091-262115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ102-262115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ101-262115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ100-262115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ115-262115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ116-262115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ117-262115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ131-262115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ132-262115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ130-262115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ129-262115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ141-262115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ142-262115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ156-262115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ157-262115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
TXZ143-262115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ144-262115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ133-262115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ134-262115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ145-262115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ146-262115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning...
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ161-262115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning...
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ160-262115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ174-262115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers this morning...then showers likely this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
TXZ175-262115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers this morning...then showers likely this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
TXZ162-262115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
327 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers this morning...then showers likely this
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in