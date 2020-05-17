TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

TXZ119-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, warmer. Temperatures steady around 80.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ118-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ159-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower

80s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ158-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and warmer. Temperatures steady in

the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ104-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, warmer. Temperatures steady in the upper

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ103-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ093-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, warmer. Temperatures steady in the upper

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ092-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, warmer. Temperatures steady in the upper

70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ091-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ102-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ101-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ100-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny and much warmer. Temperatures steady in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ116-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ117-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ131-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ132-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny and much warmer. Temperatures steady in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ129-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ141-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, warmer. Temperatures steady in the lower

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ142-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ156-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Temperatures steady in the lower 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ157-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ143-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ144-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ133-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny and much warmer. Temperatures steady

around 80. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ134-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ145-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ146-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ161-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ160-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ174-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ175-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and warmer. Temperatures steady in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ162-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and warmer. Temperatures steady

around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ147-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ148-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ135-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ122-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Temperatures steady in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ121-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, warmer. Temperatures steady in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ120-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ105-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ123-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Temperatures steady in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ107-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ106-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ095-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ094-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

102 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Temperatures steady in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

