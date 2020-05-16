TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 15, 2020

_____

797 FPUS54 KFWD 161007 AAA

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

TXZ119-162115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ118-162115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ159-162115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ158-162115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ104-162115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ103-162115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

afternoon. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ093-162115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ092-162115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ091-162115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ102-162115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ101-162115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ100-162115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ115-162115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ116-162115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ117-162115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ131-162115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ132-162115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ130-162115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ129-162115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ141-162115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ142-162115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ156-162115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ157-162115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ143-162115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ144-162115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ133-162115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ134-162115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ145-162115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ146-162115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ161-162115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ160-162115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ174-162115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ175-162115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ162-162115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ147-162115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ148-162115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ135-162115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ122-162115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ121-162115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ120-162115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ105-162115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ123-162115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to

the north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ107-162115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ106-162115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ095-162115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ094-162115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

507 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather