TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

644 FPUS54 KFWD 141001

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

TXZ119-142115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ118-142115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ159-142115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ158-142115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ104-142115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ103-142115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ093-142115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ092-142115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ091-142115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ102-142115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ101-142115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ100-142115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ115-142115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ116-142115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ117-142115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ131-142115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ132-142115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ130-142115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ129-142115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ141-142115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ142-142115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ156-142115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ157-142115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ143-142115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ144-142115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ133-142115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ134-142115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ145-142115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ146-142115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ161-142115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ160-142115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ174-142115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ175-142115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ162-142115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ147-142115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ148-142115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs around 80. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ135-142115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs around 80. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ122-142115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated thunderstorms this morning. A slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ121-142115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ120-142115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ105-142115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ123-142115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.