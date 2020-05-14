TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020
_____
644 FPUS54 KFWD 141001
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
TXZ119-142115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ118-142115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ159-142115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ158-142115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ104-142115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.
Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ103-142115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ093-142115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ092-142115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ091-142115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ102-142115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ101-142115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ100-142115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ115-142115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ116-142115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ117-142115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ131-142115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ132-142115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ130-142115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ129-142115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ141-142115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ142-142115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ156-142115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ157-142115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ143-142115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ144-142115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ133-142115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ134-142115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ145-142115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this morning...then partly sunny
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ146-142115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ161-142115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ160-142115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ174-142115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ175-142115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ162-142115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ147-142115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ148-142115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs around 80. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ135-142115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs around 80. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ122-142115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated thunderstorms this morning. A slight chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ121-142115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Highs around 80. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ120-142115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ105-142115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ123-142115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
501 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.