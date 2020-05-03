TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 2, 2020

_____

424 FPUS54 KFWD 030826

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

TXZ119-032300-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ118-032300-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ159-032300-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ158-032300-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ104-032300-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ103-032300-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ093-032300-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ092-032300-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ091-032300-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ102-032300-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ101-032300-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ100-032300-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ115-032300-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ116-032300-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ117-032300-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ131-032300-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ132-032300-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ130-032300-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ129-032300-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ141-032300-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ142-032300-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ156-032300-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ157-032300-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ143-032300-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ144-032300-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ133-032300-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ134-032300-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ145-032300-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ146-032300-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ161-032300-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ160-032300-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ174-032300-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ175-032300-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ162-032300-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ147-032300-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ148-032300-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ135-032300-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

326 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in