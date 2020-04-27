TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020

471 FPUS54 KFWD 270815

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

TXZ119-270915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ118-270915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ159-270915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ158-270915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then sunny in

the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ104-270915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ103-270915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ093-270915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ092-270915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ091-270915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ102-270915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ101-270915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ100-270915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly

cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around 80.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ115-270915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ116-270915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around 80.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ117-270915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ131-270915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ132-270915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ130-270915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around 80.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ129-270915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around 80.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ141-270915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ142-270915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ156-270915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ157-270915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ143-270915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ144-270915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ133-270915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ134-270915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ145-270915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ146-270915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ161-270915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ160-270915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then sunny in

the afternoon. Less humid with highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ174-270915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ175-270915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ162-270915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then sunny in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ147-270915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ148-270915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ135-270915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ122-270915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ121-270915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ120-270915-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

315 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of through the day. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Su