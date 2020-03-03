TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 2, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...

then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...

then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the evening...then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the morning. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold

with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cold with lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening...then showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

70. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cold with lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

evening...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the evening...then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the evening...then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the evening...then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the evening...then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...

then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thundersto