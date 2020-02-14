TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 13, 2020
_____
079 FPUS54 KFWD 140908
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
TXZ119-142345-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
$$
TXZ118-142345-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
$$
TXZ159-142345-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Warmer
with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ158-142345-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ104-142345-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ103-142345-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ093-142345-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ092-142345-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ091-142345-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ102-142345-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ101-142345-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ100-142345-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with
highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold
with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
$$
TXZ115-142345-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold
with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
$$
TXZ116-142345-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
$$
TXZ117-142345-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
$$
TXZ131-142345-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ132-142345-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ130-142345-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ129-142345-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold
with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
$$
TXZ141-142345-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ142-142345-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ156-142345-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Warmer
with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ157-142345-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Warmer
with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures
falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ143-142345-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Colder
with lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ144-142345-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ133-142345-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ134-142345-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ145-142345-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ146-142345-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ161-142345-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into
the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ160-142345-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ174-142345-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs
around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ175-142345-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ162-142345-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ147-142345-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ148-142345-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ135-142345-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ122-142345-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
$$
TXZ121-142345-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
$$
TXZ120-142345-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ105-142345-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler
with lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ123-142345-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
308 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds