TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 31, 2020

_____

957 FPUS54 KFWD 010914

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

TXZ119-012215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ118-012215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ159-012215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ158-012215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ104-012215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ103-012215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a slight

chance of snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a slight

chance of snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ093-012215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a slight

chance of snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a slight

chance of snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ092-012215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, a slight

chance of snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, a slight chance

of snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Wind chill readings around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ091-012215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, a slight

chance of snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much colder with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, a slight chance

of snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Wind chill readings around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ102-012215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, a slight

chance of snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, a slight chance

of snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ101-012215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, a slight

chance of snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much colder with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, a slight chance

of snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Wind chill readings around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ100-012215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, a slight

chance of snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Wind chill readings around 20 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, snow

and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ115-012215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, a slight

chance of snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Wind chill readings around 20 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, snow

and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ116-012215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, a slight

chance of snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much colder with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, snow

and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ117-012215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, a slight

chance of snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, snow

and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ131-012215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a slight

chance of snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers,

snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ132-012215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ130-012215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a slight

chance of snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers,

snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ129-012215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, a slight

chance of snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 15 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, snow

and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ141-012215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a slight

chance of snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation.

Much colder with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill readings around 20 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers,

snow and light sleet. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ142-012215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings around

20 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ156-012215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ157-012215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ143-012215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ144-012215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ133-012215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ134-012215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ145-012215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ146-012215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ161-012215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ160-012215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ174-012215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around 40.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ175-012215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ162-012215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ147-012215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ148-012215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ135-012215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ122-012215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ121-012215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ120-012215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ123-012215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

314 AM CST Sat Feb 1 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10