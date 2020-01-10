TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020

_____

557 FPUS54 KFWD 100956

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

TXZ119-102215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall in the evening.

Much colder. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ118-102215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with heavy rainfall. Much colder. Less humid with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ159-102215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around

40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ158-102215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ104-102215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with heavy rainfall in the evening.

Much colder. Less humid with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ103-102215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible this

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe with heavy rainfall. No snow accumulation expected.

Much colder. Less humid with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. A light

dusting of snow possible. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ093-102215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of snow, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with heavy

rainfall in the evening. No snow accumulation expected. Much

colder. Less humid with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. A light dusting

of snow possible. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ092-102215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. No snow accumulation expected. Much

colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Around

half an inch of snow accumulation possible. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as

15 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ091-102215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. No snow accumulation expected. Much

colder. Less humid with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19 after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Around half an

inch of snow accumulation possible. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 15 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ102-102215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. No snow accumulation expected. Much

colder. Less humid with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. A light

dusting of snow possible. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 17 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ101-102215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. No snow accumulation expected.

Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19 after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. A light

dusting of snow possible. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 16 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ100-102215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning...

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow after

midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Much colder with lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 18 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. A light

dusting of snow possible. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 16 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ115-102215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Much colder with lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

as low as 18 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ116-102215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Much colder with lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

as low as 18 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ117-102215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. No snow accumulation expected.

Much colder. Less humid with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as

18 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ131-102215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Much colder. Less humid with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ132-102215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Much colder. Less humid with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ130-102215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

as low as 19 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ129-102215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

as low as 18 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ141-102215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ142-102215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs around 50.

$$

TXZ156-102215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ157-102215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 50. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ143-102215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Much colder. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs around 50.

$$

TXZ144-102215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Much colder. Less humid with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 50. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ133-102215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Much colder. Less humid with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ134-102215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 50. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ145-102215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers this morning...then showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 50. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ146-102215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ161-102215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ160-102215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ174-102215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ175-102215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ162-102215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ147-102215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

356 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with hig