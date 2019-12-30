TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 29, 2019

_____

782 FPUS54 KFWD 300901

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

TXZ119-302245-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ118-302245-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ159-302245-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ158-302245-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs around

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ104-302245-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ103-302245-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ093-302245-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 50. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost through the night.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ092-302245-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ091-302245-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 50. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ102-302245-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ101-302245-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ100-302245-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ115-302245-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ116-302245-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ117-302245-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ131-302245-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ132-302245-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ130-302245-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ129-302245-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ141-302245-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ142-302245-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ156-302245-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ157-302245-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ143-302245-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs around

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ144-302245-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ133-302245-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ134-302245-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ145-302245-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ146-302245-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ161-302245-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ160-302245-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ174-302245-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ175-302245-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ162-302245-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ147-302245-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ148-302245-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ135-302245-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ122-302245-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ121-302245-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ120-302245-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ123-302245-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost through the night.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ105-302245-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ107-302245-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost through the night.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ106-302245-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost through the night.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ095-302245-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 50. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost through the night.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ094-302245-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

301 AM CST Mon Dec 30 2019

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost through the night.

Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather