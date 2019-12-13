TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 12, 2019
404 FPUS54 KFWD 130922
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
TXZ119-132215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ118-132215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ159-132215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ158-132215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ104-132215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ103-132215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ093-132215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ092-132215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
60. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ091-132215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ102-132215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ101-132215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ100-132215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ115-132215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ116-132215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ117-132215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ131-132215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ132-132215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ130-132215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ129-132215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ141-132215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ142-132215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Wind chill readings
around 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ156-132215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ157-132215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ143-132215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ144-132215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ133-132215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ134-132215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ145-132215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ146-132215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ161-132215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ160-132215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ174-132215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ175-132215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs
around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ162-132215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ147-132215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ148-132215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ135-132215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ122-132215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ121-132215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ120-132215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ123-132215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ105-132215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ107-132215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. Highs around 60. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ106-132215-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much
cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower
30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ095-132215-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ094-132215-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
322 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper
20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
