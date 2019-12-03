TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 2, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TXZ118-032215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ159-032215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
TXZ158-032215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
TXZ104-032215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TXZ103-032215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ093-032215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ092-032215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.
TXZ091-032215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ102-032215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ101-032215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ100-032215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ115-032215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ116-032215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ117-032215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ131-032215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TXZ132-032215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TXZ130-032215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ129-032215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s.
TXZ141-032215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ142-032215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ156-032215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ157-032215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ143-032215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TXZ144-032215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TXZ133-032215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TXZ134-032215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TXZ145-032215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TXZ146-032215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
TXZ161-032215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
TXZ160-032215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
TXZ174-032215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ175-032215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
TXZ162-032215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
TXZ147-032215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
TXZ148-032215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
TXZ135-032215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
TXZ122-032215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TXZ121-032215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TXZ120-032215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TXZ123-032215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TXZ105-032215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TXZ107-032215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TXZ106-032215-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TXZ095-032215-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
TXZ094-032215-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
343 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
