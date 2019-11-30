TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 29, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 60s this afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 60s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs

around 70. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 60s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling

into the lower 60s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into

the lower 60s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool

with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s

this afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid

60s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 60s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s this afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s this afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid

60s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 60s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 60s this afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s this

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 70s this afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures

falling to around 70 this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 60s this afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 60s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 60s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 60s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

340 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

