TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 17, 2019

_____

659 FPUS54 KFWD 180909

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

TXZ119-182315-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ118-182315-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ159-182315-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ158-182315-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ104-182315-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ103-182315-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ093-182315-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ092-182315-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ091-182315-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ102-182315-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ101-182315-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ100-182315-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ115-182315-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ116-182315-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ117-182315-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ131-182315-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ132-182315-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ130-182315-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ129-182315-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ141-182315-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ142-182315-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ156-182315-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ157-182315-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ143-182315-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ144-182315-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ133-182315-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ134-182315-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ145-182315-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ146-182315-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ161-182315-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ160-182315-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ174-182315-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ175-182315-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ162-182315-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ147-182315-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ148-182315-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ135-182315-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ122-182315-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ121-182315-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ120-182315-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

309 AM CST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.