TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cold with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
304 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70