TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019

697 FPUS54 KFWD 130930

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

TXZ119-132300-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as

cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ118-132300-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ159-132300-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of through the day. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning...

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ158-132300-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of through the day. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cold

with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ104-132300-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

rain. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ103-132300-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ093-132300-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 13 this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ092-132300-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 14 this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ091-132300-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 15 this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ102-132300-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 15 this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ101-132300-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 13 this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ100-132300-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 15 this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ115-132300-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 14 this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ116-132300-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ117-132300-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 14 this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ131-132300-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold with lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ132-132300-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold with lows in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ130-132300-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold with lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ129-132300-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings as low as 12 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ141-132300-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings as low as 13 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ142-132300-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of through the day. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ156-132300-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of through the day. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning...

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ157-132300-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. A

slight chance of through the day. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning...

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ143-132300-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of through the day. Not as cool with highs around

50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ144-132300-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as

cool with highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ133-132300-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as

cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ134-132300-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ145-132300-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ146-132300-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ161-132300-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ160-132300-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cold

with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ174-132300-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cold

with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with rain likely in

the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ175-132300-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cold

with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with rain likely in

the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ162-132300-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with rain likely

in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ147-132300-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with rain likely

in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ148-132300-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with rain likely

in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ135-132300-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ122-132300-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain in the morning...then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ121-132300-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ120-132300-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as

cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ123-132300-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ105-132300-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as

cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ107-132300-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as

cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ106-132300-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ095-132300-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ094-132300-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

330 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

