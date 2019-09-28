TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2019
_____
776 FPUS54 KFWD 280803
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
TXZ119-282200-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ118-282200-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ159-282200-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ158-282200-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ104-282200-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ103-282200-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ093-282200-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ092-282200-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A slight chance of through the day. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ091-282200-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ102-282200-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ101-282200-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ100-282200-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ115-282200-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ116-282200-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ117-282200-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ131-282200-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ132-282200-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ130-282200-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ129-282200-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ141-282200-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ142-282200-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ156-282200-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ157-282200-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ143-282200-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ144-282200-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ133-282200-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ134-282200-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ145-282200-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ146-282200-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ161-282200-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ160-282200-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ174-282200-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ175-282200-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ162-282200-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ147-282200-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with
highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ148-282200-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ135-282200-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ122-282200-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ121-282200-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ120-282200-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ123-282200-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ105-282200-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
303 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
t