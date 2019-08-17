TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 16, 2019
_____
143 FPUS54 KFWD 170810
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
TXZ119-172130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-172130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-172130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-172130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ104-172130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ103-172130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ093-172130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ092-172130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ091-172130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ102-172130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ101-172130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ100-172130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ115-172130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ116-172130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ117-172130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ131-172130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ132-172130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ130-172130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ129-172130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ141-172130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ142-172130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ156-172130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ157-172130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ143-172130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ144-172130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ133-172130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-172130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-172130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ146-172130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ161-172130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot, humid
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ160-172130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot, humid
with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-172130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot, humid
with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ175-172130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot, humid
with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ162-172130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ147-172130-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot, humid
with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ148-172130-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ135-172130-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ122-172130-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 101. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ121-172130-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 102. South
winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ120-172130-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ123-172130-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 101. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ105-172130-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ107-172130-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ106-172130-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ095-172130-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ094-172130-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
310 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather