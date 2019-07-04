TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
301 AM CDT Thu Jul 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
