TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 14, 2019

_____

801 FPUS54 KFWD 150902

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

TXZ119-152115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ118-152115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ159-152115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ158-152115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ104-152115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ103-152115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ093-152115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ092-152115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ091-152115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ102-152115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ101-152115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ100-152115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ115-152115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ116-152115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ117-152115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ131-152115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ132-152115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ130-152115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ129-152115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ141-152115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ142-152115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ156-152115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ157-152115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ143-152115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ144-152115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ133-152115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ134-152115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ145-152115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ146-152115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ161-152115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ160-152115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ174-152115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ175-152115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

$$

TXZ162-152115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ147-152115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ148-152115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

402 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures falling

into the lower 80s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostl