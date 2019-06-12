TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 11, 2019
_____
659 FPUS54 KFWD 120803
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
TXZ119-122230-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ118-122230-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ159-122230-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-122230-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ104-122230-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ103-122230-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ093-122230-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ092-122230-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ091-122230-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ102-122230-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ101-122230-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ100-122230-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ115-122230-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph becoming north this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ116-122230-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ117-122230-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ131-122230-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ132-122230-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ130-122230-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ129-122230-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ141-122230-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ142-122230-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ156-122230-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ157-122230-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ143-122230-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ144-122230-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ133-122230-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ134-122230-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ145-122230-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ146-122230-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ161-122230-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ160-122230-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ174-122230-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ175-122230-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ162-122230-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ147-122230-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ148-122230-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ135-122230-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ122-122230-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ121-122230-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
303 AM CDT Wed Jun 12 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 1