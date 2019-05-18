TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 17, 2019
_____
858 FPUS54 KFWD 180800
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
TXZ119-182115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ118-182115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ159-182115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ158-182115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ104-182115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ103-182115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ093-182115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ092-182115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ091-182115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...TORNADO WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ102-182115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ101-182115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...TORNADO WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then clear after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ100-182115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...TORNADO WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then clear after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west around
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ115-182115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...TORNADO WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ116-182115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...TORNADO WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ117-182115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ131-182115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ132-182115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ130-182115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...TORNADO WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ129-182115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...TORNADO WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ141-182115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...TORNADO WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest
15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ142-182115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...TORNADO WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny and Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ156-182115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ157-182115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ143-182115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ144-182115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ133-182115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ134-182115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ145-182115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy with lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ146-182115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely with a chance of
showers in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ161-182115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely with a chance of
showers in the evening...then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ160-182115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ174-182115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
300 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs around 90.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then be