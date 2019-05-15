TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 15, 2019
_____
962 FPUS54 KFWD 151542
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
TXZ119-152115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then mostly clear with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ118-152115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ159-152115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ158-152115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ104-152115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ103-152115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ093-152115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then mostly clear with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ092-152115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ091-152115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ102-152115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ101-152115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ100-152115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ115-152115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ116-152115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ117-152115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ131-152115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ132-152115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ130-152115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ129-152115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ141-152115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ142-152115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ156-152115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ157-152115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ143-152115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ144-152115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ133-152115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ134-152115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ145-152115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ146-152115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ161-152115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ160-152115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ174-152115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ175-152115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ162-152115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ147-152115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ148-152115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ135-152115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ122-152115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance
of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ121-152115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY N