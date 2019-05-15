TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 15, 2019

_____

962 FPUS54 KFWD 151542

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

TXZ119-152115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then mostly clear with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ118-152115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ159-152115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ158-152115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ104-152115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ103-152115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ093-152115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then mostly clear with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ092-152115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ091-152115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ102-152115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ101-152115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ100-152115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ115-152115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ116-152115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ117-152115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ131-152115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ132-152115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ130-152115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ129-152115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ141-152115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ142-152115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ156-152115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ157-152115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ143-152115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ144-152115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ133-152115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ134-152115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ145-152115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ146-152115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ161-152115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ160-152115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ174-152115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ175-152115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ162-152115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ147-152115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ148-152115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ135-152115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ122-152115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ121-152115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

1042 AM CDT Wed May 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY N