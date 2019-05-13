TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 12, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
TXZ119-132115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
TXZ118-132115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ159-132115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
TXZ158-132115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
TXZ104-132115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
TXZ103-132115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ093-132115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
TXZ092-132115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ091-132115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ102-132115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ101-132115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ100-132115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ115-132115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ116-132115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ117-132115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ131-132115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ132-132115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ130-132115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ129-132115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of through the night.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ141-132115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of through the night. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ142-132115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of through the night. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ156-132115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the night.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
TXZ157-132115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
TXZ143-132115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ144-132115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
TXZ133-132115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
TXZ134-132115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
TXZ145-132115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
TXZ146-132115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
TXZ161-132115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ160-132115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ174-132115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ175-132115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ162-132115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ147-132115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ148-132115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ135-132115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ122-132115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ121-132115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
TXZ120-132115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
TXZ123-132115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ105-132115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ107-132115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ106-132115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ095-132115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ094-132115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
307 AM CDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
