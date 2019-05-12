TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 11, 2019
_____
452 FPUS54 KFWD 120809
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
TXZ119-122115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ118-122115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ159-122115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ158-122115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ104-122115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ103-122115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ093-122115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ092-122115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ091-122115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ102-122115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ101-122115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ100-122115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ115-122115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ116-122115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ117-122115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ131-122115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ132-122115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ130-122115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ129-122115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ141-122115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ142-122115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ156-122115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ157-122115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ143-122115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ144-122115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ133-122115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ134-122115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ145-122115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ146-122115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ161-122115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ160-122115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ174-122115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ175-122115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ162-122115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ147-122115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ148-122115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ135-122115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ122-122115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ121-122115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ120-122115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ123-122115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ105-122115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ107-122115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ106-122115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ095-122115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
309 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly