TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 9, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers this morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely
with isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ118-102115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ159-102115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely
with isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ158-102115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ104-102115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely
with isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ103-102115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely
with isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ093-102115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely
with isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ092-102115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely
with isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ091-102115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning...then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ102-102115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning...then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ101-102115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning...then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ100-102115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ115-102115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ116-102115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ117-102115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning...then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ131-102115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers this morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning...then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ132-102115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers this morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning...then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ130-102115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers this morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning...then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ129-102115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ141-102115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers this morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning...then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ142-102115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers this morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon.
Cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning...then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ156-102115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning...then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ157-102115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ143-102115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers this morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon.
Cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning...then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ144-102115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers this morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon.
Cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ133-102115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers this morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon.
Cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers
likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of through the day. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ134-102115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers this morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely
with isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ145-102115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers this morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely
with isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of through the day. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ146-102115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers this morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely
with isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ161-102115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely
with isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ160-102115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely
with isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ174-102115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely
with isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ175-102115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
337 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy