TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 16, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around
80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less
humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north with
gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid
with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less
humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less
humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less
humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler. Less humid
with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Breezy
and Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning...
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Breezy
and Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Breezy
and Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Breezy
and Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to
25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Breezy
and Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning...
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Less humid with
highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with
highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Less humid with highs
around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into
the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into
the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
334 AM CDT Wed Apr 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the