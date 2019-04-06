TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 5, 2019
180 FPUS54 KFWD 060836
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
TXZ119-062130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ118-062130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ159-062130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ158-062130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ104-062130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ103-062130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ093-062130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ092-062130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ091-062130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around
50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ102-062130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ101-062130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ100-062130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ115-062130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ116-062130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ117-062130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ131-062130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ132-062130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ130-062130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ129-062130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ141-062130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ142-062130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ156-062130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ157-062130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ143-062130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ144-062130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ133-062130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ134-062130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ145-062130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ146-062130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ161-062130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ160-062130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ174-062130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ175-062130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ162-062130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ147-062130-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ148-062130-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ135-062130-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ122-062130-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ121-062130-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ120-062130-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then showers
and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ123-062130-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...then
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ105-062130-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
336 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler wit