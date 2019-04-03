TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 2, 2019

_____

510 FPUS54 KFWD 030815

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

TXZ119-032200-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then cloudy with a less than

20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ118-032200-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ159-032200-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ158-032200-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ104-032200-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Temperatures steady around 60. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much

warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ103-032200-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ093-032200-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ092-032200-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ091-032200-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ102-032200-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Warmer

with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ101-032200-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ100-032200-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ115-032200-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ116-032200-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ117-032200-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool. Temperatures steady around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ131-032200-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ132-032200-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ130-032200-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ129-032200-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ141-032200-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ142-032200-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ156-032200-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ157-032200-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ143-032200-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ144-032200-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ133-032200-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ134-032200-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ145-032200-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ146-032200-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ161-032200-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ160-032200-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ174-032200-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ175-032200-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ162-032200-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then cloudy with a less than

20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ147-032200-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then cloudy with a less than

20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ148-032200-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ135-032200-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ122-032200-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

315 AM CDT Wed Apr 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.S