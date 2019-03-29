TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 28, 2019

_____

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

TXZ119-292130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ118-292130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ159-292130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less

humid with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ158-292130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ104-292130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ103-292130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ093-292130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ092-292130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ091-292130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ102-292130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ101-292130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ100-292130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ115-292130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ116-292130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ117-292130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around

50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ131-292130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ132-292130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ130-292130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ129-292130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ141-292130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ142-292130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ156-292130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less

humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ157-292130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less

humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ143-292130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ144-292130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ133-292130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ134-292130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less

humid with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold with lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ145-292130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ146-292130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning...then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ161-292130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ160-292130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ174-292130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ175-292130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ162-292130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s

in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ147-292130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ148-292130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ135-292130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ122-292130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning...then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ121-292130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

328 AM CDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mp