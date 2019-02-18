TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 17, 2019
_____
032 FPUS54 KFWD 180949
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
TXZ119-182230-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain, cold. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ118-182230-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain, cold with highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ159-182230-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold
with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ158-182230-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ104-182230-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain, cold with highs in the upper 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ103-182230-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 18 this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain, cold with highs in the upper 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ093-182230-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 18 this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain, cold with highs in the upper 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ092-182230-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill
readings as low as 17 this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ091-182230-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill
readings as low as 15 this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ102-182230-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ101-182230-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ100-182230-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ115-182230-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows
around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ116-182230-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ117-182230-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill
readings as low as 18 this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ131-182230-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain, cold with highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ132-182230-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain, cold with highs around 40. Northeast winds
around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ130-182230-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ129-182230-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows
around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A chance
of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ141-182230-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A chance
of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ142-182230-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning...then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ156-182230-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the
morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold
with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ157-182230-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold
with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer
with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ143-182230-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ144-182230-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ133-182230-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ134-182230-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain, cold. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ145-182230-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ146-182230-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.
Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold
with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ161-182230-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cold with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold
with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ160-182230-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning...
then rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cold
with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ174-182230-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain, cooler with highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph becoming north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning...then a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ175-182230-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain, cooler with highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cold with lows around 40.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ162-182230-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows around 40. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain, cooler with highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cold with lows around 40.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Isolated
thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ147-182230-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
349 AM CST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain, cooler with highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cold. Temperatures steady
in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with