TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

_____

661 FPUS54 KFWD 191533

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

TXZ119-192215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Windy and

Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ118-192215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are

possible decreasing to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ159-192215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ158-192215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ104-192215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. No snow

accumulation expected. Blustery and Much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph

are possible this morning. Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill

readings as low as 13.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ103-192215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and Brisk. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph

this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Wind chill

readings as low as 18.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ093-192215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. No snow

accumulation expected. Blustery and Much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind chill readings

as low as 16.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill

readings as low as 13.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ092-192215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow this

morning. No snow accumulation expected. Brisk and Much cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind chill readings as

low as 16.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 13.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill

readings around 20 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ091-192215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow this

morning. No snow accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with

highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ102-192215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk and Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 18.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ101-192215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ100-192215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ115-192215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ116-192215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

South winds around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ117-192215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and Breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ131-192215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ132-192215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ130-192215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ129-192215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ141-192215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ142-192215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ156-192215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ157-192215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ143-192215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and Very windy. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ144-192215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ133-192215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ134-192215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Breezy and

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ145-192215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy and Not as cool with

highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy and Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ146-192215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Breezy and

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ161-192215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Breezy and

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up

to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ160-192215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ174-192215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ175-192215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Breezy and

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 18.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ162-192215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Breezy and

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ147-192215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Breezy and

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ148-192215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ135-192215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ122-192215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ121-192215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ120-192215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ123-192215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

933 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in