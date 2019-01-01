TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 31, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning...then rain likely in the

afternoon. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold. Temperatures

steady in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning...then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain or

snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or light freezing

rain after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or light freezing rain likely in the

morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of

up to a few hundredths of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Light freezing rain

likely in the evening...then a chance of light freezing rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning...

then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain or

snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or light freezing

rain after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or light freezing rain likely in the

morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain or light freezing rain

likely. Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM

CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or light freezing

rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely or a chance of light freezing

rain in the morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation of up to a few hundredths of an inch. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or light freezing rain likely in

the evening...then a chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning...then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain or

snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold.

Temperatures steady in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM

CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain or light

freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Trace amounts of

ice accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain or light freezing rain

likely. Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM

CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning...then rain or light freezing rain likely in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to less than one tenth of an

inch. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

light freezing rain. Cold. Temperatures steady around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain or snow likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight.

Little or no new snow accumulation. Cold. Temperatures steady in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM

CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or light

freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

light freezing rain. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain or snow likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain or

snow in the evening. New light snow accumulation possible. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM

CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and Much colder. Temperatures steady in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or light freezing

rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning...then rain or light freezing rain likely in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or light freezing rain likely in

the evening...then a chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning...then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain or

snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM

CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain or light

freezing rain after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the

upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning...then rain or light freezing rain likely in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of one tenth of an inch. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

light freezing rain. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning...

then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain or

snow in the evening. Little or no new snow accumulation. Cold.

Temperatures steady around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM

CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and Much colder. Temperatures steady

around 30. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or light

freezing rain. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

light freezing rain. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning...

then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

or snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Little or no new snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM

CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and Much colder. Temperatures steady in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or light freezing

rain after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper 20s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or light

freezing rain. Ice accumulation of one tenth of an inch. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

light freezing rain. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

morning...then a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM

CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or light freezing

rain after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning...then rain or light freezing rain likely in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of one tenth of an inch. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

light freezing rain. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

or snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM

CST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or light freezing

rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain or light freezing rain likely. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or light freezing rain likely in

the evening...then a chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning...

then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain or

snow in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or light freezing

rain after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or light freezing rain likely in the

morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of

up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or light freezing rain likely in

the evening...then a chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

or snow in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold. Temperatures

steady in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or light freezing rain likely in the

morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of

up to less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or light freezing rain likely in

the evening...then a chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then

a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or light freezing

rain after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain or light freezing rain likely. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or light freezing rain likely in

the evening...then a chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

morning...then a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 18.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or light freezing

rain after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper 20s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning...then rain or light freezing rain likely in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of one tenth of an inch. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

light freezing rain. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

morning...then a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or light freezing

rain after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain or light freezing rain likely. Ice

accumulation of one tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the mid

30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

light freezing rain. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain or light freezing

rain after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or light freezing rain likely in the

morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of

up to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

light freezing rain. Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain or light freezing

rain after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or light freezing rain in the morning...then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

light freezing rain. Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Light freezing rain in the morning. Showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the mid

30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Light freezing rain likely in the evening.

Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cold.

Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON

CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain or light freezing

rain after midnight. Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or light freezing rain in the morning...then

rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth

of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or light freezing rain likely in

the evening...then a chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning...

then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Trace amounts of ice accumulation possible. Cold. Temperatures

steady in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or light freezing rain likely in the morning...

then rain likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of up to less

than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Light freezing rain

likely in the evening...then a chance of light freezing rain

after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or light freezing rain likely in the morning...

then rain likely in the afternoon. Cold. Temperatures steady in

the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Light freezing rain

likely in the evening...then a chance of light freezing rain

after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and Much cooler. Temperatures steady in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold. Temperatures

steady in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in the

upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cold. Temperatures steady in the mid 30s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning...then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Temperatures steady around 40. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cold. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady around 40. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 40. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning...then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning...then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

356 AM CST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Te