TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018

_____

614 FPUS54 KFWD 222102

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

TXZ119-231030-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ118-231030-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ159-231030-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ158-231030-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ104-231030-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...

then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ103-231030-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ093-231030-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.

Temperatures steady around 50. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ092-231030-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ091-231030-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.

Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ102-231030-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ101-231030-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.

Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ100-231030-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ115-231030-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ116-231030-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight.

Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ117-231030-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ131-231030-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Not

as cool with lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ132-231030-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Not

as cool with lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ130-231030-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Thunderstorms likely in the evening...then isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ129-231030-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ141-231030-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after

midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ142-231030-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ156-231030-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Not

as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Thunderstorms likely in the evening...then isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ157-231030-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ143-231030-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Not

as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ144-231030-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ133-231030-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ134-231030-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ145-231030-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ146-231030-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ161-231030-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Temperatures steady in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ160-231030-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Temperatures steady around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ174-231030-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.

Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Temperatures steady around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ175-231030-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.

Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ162-231030-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.

Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Temperatures

steady in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ147-231030-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

302 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Temperatures steady around

60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows aro