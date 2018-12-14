TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 13, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.

Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy and Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then rain likely

this afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.

Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.

Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

rain in the evening...then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.

Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy, cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning...then a chance of rain

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning...then a chance

of rain this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow this

morning...then a chance of rain this afternoon. No new snow

accumulation expected. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning...then a chance of rain

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy, cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy, cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy, cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning...then a chance of rain

this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow this morning...

then a chance of rain this afternoon. No new snow accumulation

expected. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19 this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow this morning...

then a chance of rain this afternoon. No new snow accumulation

expected. Very windy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. No new snow accumulation expected. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to

25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. No snow accumulation expected. Breezy, cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy, cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy and Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy and Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy and Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy and Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy and Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then rain likely

this afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then rain likely

this afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs around

50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

...WIND