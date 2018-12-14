TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 13, 2018
_____
101 FPUS54 KFWD 140950
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
TXZ119-142330-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.
Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ118-142330-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy and Much cooler with
highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ159-142330-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then rain likely
this afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ158-142330-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy and Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ104-142330-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ103-142330-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.
Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ093-142330-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.
Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
rain in the evening...then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ092-142330-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.
Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ091-142330-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy, cooler with highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ102-142330-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with highs in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the morning becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ101-142330-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning...then a chance of rain
this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ100-142330-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning...then a chance
of rain this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ115-142330-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow this
morning...then a chance of rain this afternoon. No new snow
accumulation expected. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ116-142330-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning...then a chance of rain
this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ117-142330-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy, cooler with highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the morning becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ131-142330-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy, cooler with highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ132-142330-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy, cooler with highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ130-142330-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning...then a chance of rain
this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this
afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ129-142330-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow this morning...
then a chance of rain this afternoon. No new snow accumulation
expected. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19 this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ141-142330-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow this morning...
then a chance of rain this afternoon. No new snow accumulation
expected. Very windy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ142-142330-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance of
rain. No new snow accumulation expected. Breezy, cooler with
highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to
25 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ156-142330-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance of
rain. No snow accumulation expected. Breezy, cooler with highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ157-142330-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy and Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph
becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ143-142330-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy, cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming
15 to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ144-142330-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy and Much cooler with
highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing
to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ133-142330-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy and Much cooler with
highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ134-142330-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy and Much cooler with
highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ145-142330-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy and Much cooler with
highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ146-142330-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Breezy and Much cooler with
highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming
20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ161-142330-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ160-142330-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then rain likely
this afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler with highs in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ174-142330-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Breezy and Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ175-142330-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning...then rain likely
this afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler with highs around 50.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ162-142330-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs around
50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ147-142330-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ148-142330-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain
in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ135-142330-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with highs in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ122-142330-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with highs around 50.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ121-142330-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this
morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ120-142330-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ123-142330-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.
Cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ105-142330-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Rain this morning...then rain likely this afternoon.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ107-142330-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
350 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND