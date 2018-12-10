TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018
_____
239 FPUS54 KFWD 102126
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
TXZ119-111015-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with highs around
60. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ118-111015-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the
upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ159-111015-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 50s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Very windy
and Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ158-111015-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with
highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Very windy
and Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ104-111015-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ103-111015-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 50s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ093-111015-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ092-111015-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the
mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ091-111015-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. Not
as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 40s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Breezy, colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ102-111015-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the
mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ101-111015-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ100-111015-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. Not
as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ115-111015-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ116-111015-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the
mid 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ117-111015-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the
mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ131-111015-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the
upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ132-111015-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ130-111015-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling
to around 50 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ129-111015-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Breezy, colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ141-111015-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy
with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ142-111015-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Very windy with highs in
the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ156-111015-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Very windy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ157-111015-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the
lower 50s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Breezy,
cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ143-111015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy
with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower
50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Breezy,
cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ144-111015-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with
highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Breezy,
cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ133-111015-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the
upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ134-111015-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance
of showers. Breezy with highs around 60. Temperatures falling
into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ145-111015-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with
highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ146-111015-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance
of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures
falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ161-111015-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the
lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Breezy and
Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ160-111015-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 50s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Breezy and
Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ174-111015-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the
lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Breezy and
Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ175-111015-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the
lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ162-111015-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Temperatures steady in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the
mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ147-111015-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much
cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ148-111015-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ135-111015-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Temperatures steady in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Much cooler with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ122-111015-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Temperatures steady in
the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Much cooler with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ121-111015-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Temperatures
steady in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ120-111015-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Cooler with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ123-111015-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
326 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool w