TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 5, 2018

153 FPUS54 KFWD 051455 AAA

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

TXZ119-052230-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ118-052230-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ159-052230-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s

in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ158-052230-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ104-052230-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning...then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ103-052230-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle this morning...then

sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ093-052230-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with patchy drizzle this morning...then

sunny this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ092-052230-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ091-052230-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ102-052230-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ101-052230-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ100-052230-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ115-052230-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ116-052230-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ117-052230-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ131-052230-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ132-052230-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ130-052230-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ129-052230-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ141-052230-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ142-052230-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Warmer with

highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ156-052230-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ157-052230-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ143-052230-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Warmer with

highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ144-052230-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Warmer with

highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy.

A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler

with highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ133-052230-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny with patchy

drizzle this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ134-052230-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ145-052230-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Warmer

with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming cloudy.

A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ146-052230-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny

this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ161-052230-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then partly sunny

this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ160-052230-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ174-052230-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Warmer

with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ175-052230-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then partly sunny

this afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ162-052230-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers this morning...then partly sunny this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ147-052230-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers this morning...then partly sunny this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ148-052230-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

showers this morning...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ135-052230-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ122-052230-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ121-052230-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny

this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ120-052230-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy

drizzle this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ123-052230-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers this morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ105-052230-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

855 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers this mornin