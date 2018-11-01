TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.
Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming clear.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
307 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
