TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 31, 2018
_____
870 FPUS54 KFWD 010212 AAB
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
TXZ119-010915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this evening.
Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ118-010915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this evening.
Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ159-010915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this evening.
Much cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ158-010915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this
evening...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 50.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ104-010915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this evening.
Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ103-010915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this evening.
Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ093-010915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this evening.
Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ092-010915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ091-010915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ102-010915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this
evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ101-010915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ100-010915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this
evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ115-010915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this
evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ116-010915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this
evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ117-010915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this
evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ131-010915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this
evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ132-010915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this
evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ130-010915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this
evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ129-010915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this
evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ141-010915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers this
evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ142-010915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy this evening...then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ156-010915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ157-010915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ143-010915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this
evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ144-010915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this
evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ133-010915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this evening.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ134-010915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this evening.
Much cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ145-010915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this evening.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ146-010915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this evening.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ161-010915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this evening.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ160-010915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ174-010915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this
evening...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ175-010915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then
a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after
midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ162-010915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then a
slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ147-010915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this evening.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ148-010915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this evening.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ135-010915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this evening.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ122-010915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ121-010915-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this evening.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ120-010915-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this evening.
Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ123-010915-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely this evening...then a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ105-010915-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
912 PM CDT Wed Oct 31 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening...then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY N