TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ118-310915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ159-310915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ158-310915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening...then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ104-310915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ103-310915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ093-310915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ092-310915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ091-310915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ102-310915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this evening...then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ101-310915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ100-310915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ115-310915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ116-310915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ117-310915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ131-310915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s

in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ132-310915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ130-310915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ129-310915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ141-310915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s

in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ142-310915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper

50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ156-310915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ157-310915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon.

South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ143-310915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s

in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ144-310915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ133-310915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ134-310915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ145-310915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ146-310915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ161-310915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ160-310915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ174-310915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ175-310915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling to

around 70 in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ162-310915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

307 PM CDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler. Less

humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs aro