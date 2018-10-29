TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018
_____
516 FPUS54 KFWD 290900
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
TXZ119-292115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the
upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ118-292115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the
mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ159-292115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler with lows around 50.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ158-292115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler with lows around 50.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ104-292115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ103-292115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in
the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ093-292115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ092-292115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler.
Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ091-292115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ102-292115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ101-292115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Much
cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ100-292115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ115-292115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Much
cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ116-292115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ117-292115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper
50s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ131-292115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s
in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ132-292115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ130-292115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s
in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ129-292115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ141-292115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler
with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower
60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ142-292115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ156-292115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ157-292115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ143-292115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ144-292115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ133-292115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the
upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ134-292115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around
70. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ145-292115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ146-292115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling
into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ161-292115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into
the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ160-292115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures
falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler with lows around 50.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ174-292115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s.
Temperatures falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ175-292115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into
the lower 70s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ162-292115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling to
around 70 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ147-292115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Much
cooler with lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ148-292115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into
the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Much cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ135-292115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Much
cooler with lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ122-292115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ121-292115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ120-292115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the
upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ123-292115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around
70. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ105-292115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
400 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Sou