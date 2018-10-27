TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

_____

431 FPUS54 KFWD 270900

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

TXZ119-272200-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ118-272200-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ159-272200-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ158-272200-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ104-272200-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ103-272200-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ093-272200-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ092-272200-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ091-272200-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ102-272200-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ101-272200-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ100-272200-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ115-272200-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ116-272200-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ117-272200-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ131-272200-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ132-272200-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with highs around

70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ130-272200-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ129-272200-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ141-272200-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ142-272200-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ156-272200-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ157-272200-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ143-272200-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with highs around

70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ144-272200-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ133-272200-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ134-272200-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ145-272200-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ146-272200-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ161-272200-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ160-272200-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ174-272200-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ175-272200-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ162-272200-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ147-272200-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ148-272200-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ135-272200-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ122-272200-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ121-272200-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ120-272200-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ123-272200-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ105-272200-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ107-272200-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ106-272200-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ095-272200-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ094-272200-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

400 AM CDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

