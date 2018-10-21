TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
TXZ119-212115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ118-212115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ159-212115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds becoming
northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ158-212115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast
around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ104-212115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ103-212115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ093-212115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ092-212115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ091-212115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ102-212115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ101-212115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ100-212115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ115-212115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with
showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ116-212115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ117-212115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ131-212115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Cooler. Temperatures
steady in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ132-212115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler.
Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ130-212115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ129-212115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler
with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ141-212115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ142-212115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ156-212115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ157-212115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ143-212115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ144-212115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ133-212115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ134-212115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ145-212115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable
winds becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ146-212115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 10 mph becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ161-212115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming
northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ160-212115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming
northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ174-212115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast
around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ175-212115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast
around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ162-212115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ147-212115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable
winds becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ148-212115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into
the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ135-212115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ122-212115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then showers
likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ121-212115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ120-212115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ123-212115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ105-212115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ107-212115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ106-212115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ095-212115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around
10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ094-212115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
1108 AM CDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
