TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018
_____
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and
Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may
be heavy at times after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid
40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely late
this evening...then showers. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may
be heavy at times after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid
40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the
morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Temperatures steady
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in
the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy,
cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Much cooler.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely late
this evening...then showers. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely late
this evening...then showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers
late this evening...then showers. Much cooler with lows around
40. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning...
then rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around
50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers
late this evening...then showers. Breezy and Much colder with
lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning...
then rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in
the evening...then rain after midnight. Temperatures steady in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers
late this evening...then showers. Much cooler with lows around
40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers
late this evening...then showers. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning...
then rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around
50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers
late this evening...then showers. Breezy and Much colder with
lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning...
then rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers
late this evening...then showers. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning...
then rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cold.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers
late this evening...then showers. Breezy and Much cooler with
lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely late
this evening...then showers. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may
be heavy at times after midnight. Temperatures steady in the
lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely late
this evening...then showers. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may
be heavy at times after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid
40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and
Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may
be heavy at times after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely late
this evening...then showers. Breezy and Much cooler with lows
around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may
be heavy at times after midnight. Temperatures steady in the
lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely late
this evening...then showers. Much colder with lows in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may
be heavy at times after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold.
Temperatures steady around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and
Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain
may be heavy at times. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler
with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and
Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and
Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may
be heavy at times after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and
Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may
be heavy at times after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and
Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may
be heavy at times after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and
Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may
be heavy at times after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with
lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may
be heavy at times after midnight. Temperatures steady in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers late this
evening...then showers likely. Much cooler with lows in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the
morning...then rain in the afternoon. Much cooler and Less humid.
Temperatures steady around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in
the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of