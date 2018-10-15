TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018

_____

102 FPUS54 KFWD 150354 AAC

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

TXZ119-150915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and

Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may

be heavy at times after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid

40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ118-150915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely late

this evening...then showers. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may

be heavy at times after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid

40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ159-150915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ158-150915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the

morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Temperatures steady

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in

the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ104-150915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy,

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Much cooler.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ103-150915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely late

this evening...then showers. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ093-150915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely late

this evening...then showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ092-150915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers

late this evening...then showers. Much cooler with lows around

40. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning...

then rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ091-150915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers

late this evening...then showers. Breezy and Much colder with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning...

then rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in

the evening...then rain after midnight. Temperatures steady in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ102-150915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers

late this evening...then showers. Much cooler with lows around

40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ101-150915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers

late this evening...then showers. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning...

then rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ100-150915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers

late this evening...then showers. Breezy and Much colder with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning...

then rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ115-150915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers

late this evening...then showers. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain in the morning...

then rain likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cold.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ116-150915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers

late this evening...then showers. Breezy and Much cooler with

lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ117-150915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely late

this evening...then showers. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may

be heavy at times after midnight. Temperatures steady in the

lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ131-150915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely late

this evening...then showers. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may

be heavy at times after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid

40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ132-150915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may

be heavy at times after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ130-150915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely late

this evening...then showers. Breezy and Much cooler with lows

around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may

be heavy at times after midnight. Temperatures steady in the

lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ129-150915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely late

this evening...then showers. Much colder with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may

be heavy at times after midnight. Cold. Temperatures steady in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold.

Temperatures steady around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ141-150915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and

Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain

may be heavy at times. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ142-150915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ156-150915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ157-150915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ143-150915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ144-150915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may

be heavy at times after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ133-150915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may

be heavy at times after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ134-150915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and

Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may

be heavy at times after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ145-150915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, breezy and

Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may

be heavy at times after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ146-150915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may

be heavy at times after midnight. Temperatures steady in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ161-150915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

1054 PM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers late this

evening...then showers likely. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain likely in the

morning...then rain in the afternoon. Much cooler and Less humid.

Temperatures steady around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in

the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of