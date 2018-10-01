TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018
_____
734 FPUS54 KFWD 010823
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
TXZ119-012200-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning...
then partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ118-012200-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ159-012200-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning...
then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ158-012200-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning...
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ104-012200-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ103-012200-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ093-012200-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ092-012200-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ091-012200-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ102-012200-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ101-012200-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ100-012200-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ115-012200-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ116-012200-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ117-012200-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ131-012200-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ132-012200-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ130-012200-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ129-012200-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ141-012200-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ142-012200-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to
around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ156-012200-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ157-012200-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ143-012200-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ144-012200-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning...
then partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ133-012200-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy
drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ134-012200-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ145-012200-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning...
then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ146-012200-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this morning...then partly sunny with a chance
of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ161-012200-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this morning...then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ160-012200-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy this morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ174-012200-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy this morning...then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ175-012200-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this morning...then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ162-012200-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this morning...then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ147-012200-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this morning...then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ148-012200-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this morning...then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ135-012200-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers this morning...then a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ122-012200-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this morning...then partly sunny with a chance
of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ121-012200-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ120-012200-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ123-012200-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ105-012200-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
323 AM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight