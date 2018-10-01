TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 30, 2018
_____
789 FPUS54 KFWD 010215
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
TXZ119-010915-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ118-010915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ159-010915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning...then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ158-010915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning...then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ104-010915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ103-010915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ093-010915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ092-010915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ091-010915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ102-010915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ101-010915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ100-010915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ115-010915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ116-010915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ117-010915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ131-010915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ132-010915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ130-010915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ129-010915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ141-010915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ142-010915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ156-010915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ157-010915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning...then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ143-010915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ144-010915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ133-010915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ134-010915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ145-010915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning...then partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ146-010915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning...then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ161-010915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning...then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ160-010915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning...then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ174-010915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ175-010915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ162-010915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ147-010915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning...then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ148-010915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ135-010915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning...then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ122-010915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the
morning...then partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ121-010915-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ120-010915-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ123-010915-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ105-010915-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
915 PM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mo